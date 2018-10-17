A Baltimore man pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to assaulting two undercover ATF agents, prosecutors said. Menard Hazelwood, 29, was charged with the assault of a federal officer and brandishing a firearm in the course of a crime of violence.

According to his plea agreement, Hazelwood and 33-year-old Donte Smith tried to rob two undercover ATF special agents on May 26, 2017.

A confidential informant made plans to purchase $2,000 worth of heroin. The undercover agents drove the informant to pick up the heroin dealer.

Source: Baltimore Sun

Man Admits To Attempted Robbery Of Undercover ATF Agents was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

