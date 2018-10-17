A Prince George’s County Police Department officer is now behind bars after police say he raped a woman during a traffic stop. Ryan Macklin, a six-year veteran of the force, has been charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, and second-degree assault.
During a Monday news conference, officials say that Officer Ryan Macklin was on duty when he pulled over a woman on Thursday morning around 1 a.m. in Langley Park, Maryland. They say Officer Macklin was accused of forcing the woman to perform a sexual act while they were both seated in her car in a nearby parking lot.
Source: Fox Baltimore
Prince George’s County Officer Accused Of Rape During Traffic Stop was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com