A Prince George’s County Police Department officer is now behind bars after police say he raped a woman during a traffic stop. Ryan Macklin, a six-year veteran of the force, has been charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, and second-degree assault.

During a Monday news conference, officials say that Officer Ryan Macklin was on duty when he pulled over a woman on Thursday morning around 1 a.m. in Langley Park, Maryland. They say Officer Macklin was accused of forcing the woman to perform a sexual act while they were both seated in her car in a nearby parking lot.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Prince George’s County Officer Accused Of Rape During Traffic Stop was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

