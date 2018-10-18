T.I.’s Assault Charge Against Top Flight Security Dropped

Things are looking good in T.I.’s case revolving around what seems like an overzealous security guard at his gated community. The already suspect assault charge against the Atlanta rapper has been dropped.

You’ll recall, T.I. was arrested back in May after getting into it with the guy at the guard shack in his gated community outside Atlanta. The guard — who was sleeping when the rapper rolled up — demanded to see ID and when T.I. couldn’t produce it the guard wouldn’t let him in.

At one point T.I. said repeatedly, “You’re making it worse for yourself, man … You’re gonna have to deal with me.” Apparently, cops thought that was a criminal threat and arrested him for assault. Well, that dog don’t hunt, so prosecutors have decided to drop the charge.

Nevertheless, Tip is still dealing with 3 counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one count of misdemeanor public drunkenness.

By the looks of his mugshot, T.I. knew he would end on the right side of the law.

Photo: Henry County Sheriff’s Office

