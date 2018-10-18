CLOSE
National
Home > National

Georgia Isn’t Even Trying To Hide Its Racist Voter Suppression Efforts With This Video

The video is just one tool in Brian Kemp’s voter suppression arsenal.

Leave a comment

Black Georgia voters searching the secretary of state’s website for information on advance voting will find a blatant message apparently intended to discourage them from voting.

The message comes as a part of Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s voter suppression package that is meant to help him and other Republicans win elections. He’s competing against Stacey Abrams who could become the nation’s Black woman governor.

See Also: Georgia Removed Scores Of Voter From Its Rolls As Stacey Abrams Tries To Make History, Lawsuit Says

The video, one of several voter information films on the official state site, explains how advance voting works in Georgia, using children to illustrate the process of in-person voting prior to Election Day.

In the opening scene, a white kid walks into the election station and is directed to a clerk who takes a look at his government-issued ID card and allows him to cast a ballot.

Moments later, a Black girl walks up to the clerk but searches frantically in her pocketbook for an ID card. She’s given a provisional ballot. The narrator later warns that provisional ballot voters, like the little Black girl, have three days after Election Day to present an acceptable ID or else their vote won’t count.

Georgia is one of the 34 states, mostly dominated by GOP lawmakers, which require voters to show some form of government-issued identification at the polls, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Kemp, who’s in a tight race against Abrams, discourages Black people from casting a ballot by fueling the view among many African-Americans that the voting system is rigged with obstacles against them, so there’s no point in even bothering to cast a ballot.

And Georgia’s strict voter ID law is part of Kemp’s voter suppression arsenal that targets Black people. The law disproportionately affects poor people and voters of color. Kemp has also overseen an attempt to block 53,000 voter registration applications—about 70 percent of whom were African-Americans.

Added to that, Georgia creates logistical barriers to suppress turnout in rural Black communities. Election officials make every effort to limit the number of polling stations and place them far away from larger population centers where transportation is a problem. Fortunately, voting rights advocates helped to thwart one of the latest attempts in August.

SEE ALSO:

Where Is Kierra Coles? Everything We Know About Missing Chicago Pregnant Postal Worker

Please Stop Giving Racist White Women Adorable Nicknames

US-POLICE-RACISM-UNREST

Powerful Photos From The 'March For Black Women' Rally

16 photos Launch gallery

Powerful Photos From The 'March For Black Women' Rally

Continue reading Powerful Photos From The ‘March For Black Women’ Rally

Powerful Photos From The 'March For Black Women' Rally

The March For Black Women rally took over the National Mall  at around 9 a.m. with a a scheduled march through the city to Freedom Plaza. Organized by Black Women's Blueprint with help from the DC Rape Crisis Center, Marsha P. Johnson Institute and the National Economic & Social Rights Initiative, the powerful event was a gathering of Black women and their allies. SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck A press release for the march read, "Black women, cis, trans, and diverse identities, allies and comrades will unite and lock arms, marching unapologetically with all others who want to pull the foot of oppression off our necks and foreground the notion a new social contract is needed for all Black women, a new social contract that overturn to the dominant political narratives of the past, and courageous enough in the present to pass along to our future generations." https://twitter.com/LindseyJarrell4/status/1046018251992571908 See some of the powerful photos below:

Georgia Isn’t Even Trying To Hide Its Racist Voter Suppression Efforts With This Video was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Reality Check: Black Soccer Dad Could Have Been…

A Black soccer dad reflected on what could have happened in a police encounter at his son's match.
10.19.18
Kierra Coles’ Mother Addresses Rumors That Boyfriend Is…

The 26-year-old has been missing since October 2.
10.19.18
Trump Loses To Obama With Student Debt Relief…

A win for students.
10.19.18
Snatch That Wig! Racist Sunken Place Stories About…

Candidates caught in controversy.
10.19.18
Prosecutors Say Police Misconduct Is Interfering With Sex…

New developments.
10.19.18
Georgia Isn’t Even Trying To Hide Its Racist…

Georgia's election video discourages Black people from casting a ballot.
10.19.18
Real Life Uncle Ruckus! Minister Jesse Lee Peterson:…

Deplorable.
10.19.18
Woman Who Tried To Block A Black Man…

Hilary Brooke Mueller is not apologizing.
10.17.18
Unarmed Black Man Killed By California Police Was…

Chinedu Valentine Okobi's family demands answers surrounding his deadly police tasing.
10.17.18
Cops Called On Black Man Doing Something White…

Soccer official calls cops on a Black father who did nothing wrong.
10.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close