Rihanna is being sued by a clothing brand for using an “FU” logo that they feel belongs to them.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Freedom United claims they have been making clothing with an “FU” logo since 2006 and even have it trademarked.

The Blast reports, the company says their clothing has been promoted by celebs like Demi Lovato and Evan Ross.

So they claim Rihanna began selling items with a similar logo on her “Fenty University” clothing. The company also believes Rihanna was spotted wearing one of their sweatshirts back in 2014, before she launched her “confusingly similar” line.

Freedom United is suing for trademark infringement and seeking an injunction against the “Fenty University” merchandise. They are also seeking unspecified damages.

Rihanna Sued By Clothing Company Over ‘FU’ Logo was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com