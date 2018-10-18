The Culture Grid: Find Which ‘Real Housewives’ Star Might Be Pregnant

| 10.18.18
Three Real Housewives of Atlanta stars are getting ready to welcome new babies. Porsha, Shamea, and Kenya have all been showing off their baby bumps online, but there might be one more baby headed to the RHOA cast. Find out who might be joining the baby bump club, what’s going on with Will and Jada, and which star has requested Trump not play his music.

