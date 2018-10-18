Three Real Housewives of Atlanta stars are getting ready to welcome new babies. Porsha, Shamea, and Kenya have all been showing off their baby bumps online, but there might be one more baby headed to the RHOA cast. Find out who might be joining the baby bump club, what’s going on with Will and Jada, and which star has requested Trump not play his music.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" Through the Seasons 18 photos Launch gallery "Real Housewives of Atlanta" Through the Seasons 1. Apollo, Phaedra, Kandi and Todd 1 of 18 2. Phaedra and Apollo 2 of 18 3. Kandi and Phaedra 3 of 18 4. Greg, Nene and Porsha 4 of 18 5. Porsha and Cynthia 5 of 18 6. Porsha, Cynthia and Kenya 6 of 18 7. Porsha Williams 7 of 18 8. Kenya Moore 8 of 18 9. Kandi and Todd 9 of 18 10. Kandi and Mama Joyce 10 of 18 11. Cast member NeNe Leakes. 11 of 18 12. Cast member Cynthia Bailey and husband, Peter Thomas (Photo: Retna) 12 of 18 13. Cast member Kim Zolciak. (Photo: Retna) 13 of 18 14. Phaedra Parks (left), Sheree Whitfield (right) and guest. (Photo: Retna) 14 of 18 15. "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Sheree Whitfield. (Photo: Retna) 15 of 18 16. Cast member NeNe Leakes. (Photo: Retna) 16 of 18 17. Claudia Jordan- added season 7 17 of 18 18. Claudia Jordan- added season 7 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Through the Seasons "Real Housewives of Atlanta" Through the Seasons

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The Culture Grid: Find Which ‘Real Housewives’ Star Might Be Pregnant was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com