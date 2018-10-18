A 2-year-old little boy was dropped off at a stranger’s front door and abandoned by a woman who ran away. The video has been shared thousands of times on social media and the child’s father has been identified.

ABC13 reports, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirm that they found the child’s father who lives next door to the house where the boy was left. He confirms the child in the video is 2-year-old Royal Prince Simmons.

The woman has not been identified yet, but dad says she’s friends with the boy’s mother.

According to ABC, The situation started when a woman found the toddler left at her door in the around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. She then called 911 and said that she heard a knock at her door and when she went to answer the door she found a 2-year-old child standing there, with no adult.

The child is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Celebrities That Had Kids At A Shockingly Young Age! 20 photos Launch gallery Celebrities That Had Kids At A Shockingly Young Age! 1. Dwayne Wade 1 of 20 2. Shar Jackson 2 of 20 3. Kim Zolciack 3 of 20 4. Charlie Sheen 4 of 20 5. Richard Pryor 5 of 20 6. Whoopi Goldberg 6 of 20 7. TI 7 of 20 8. Fantasia 8 of 20 9. Anna Nicole Smith 9 of 20 10. Roseanne Barr 10 of 20 11. Lamar Odom 11 of 20 12. Shirley Temple 12 of 20 13. Maya Angelou 13 of 20 14. LeBron james 14 of 20 15. Aretha Franklin 15 of 20 16. Lil Wayne 16 of 20 17. Sofia Vergara 17 of 20 18. Solange 18 of 20 19. Evelyn Lozada 19 of 20 20. Draya 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrities That Had Kids At A Shockingly Young Age! Celebrities That Had Kids At A Shockingly Young Age!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

2-Year-Old Boy Left On Strangers Porch was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com