2-Year-Old Boy Left On Strangers Porch

A 2-year-old little boy was dropped off at a stranger’s front door and abandoned by a woman who ran away. The video has been shared thousands of times on social media and the child’s father has been identified.
ABC13 reports, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirm that they found the child’s father who lives next door to the house where the boy was left. He confirms the child in the video is 2-year-old Royal Prince Simmons.
The woman has not been identified yet, but dad says she’s friends with the boy’s mother.
According to ABC, The situation started when a woman found the toddler left at her door in the around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. She then called 911 and said that she heard a knock at her door and when she went to answer the door she found a 2-year-old child standing there, with no adult.
The child is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services.
