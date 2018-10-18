CLOSE
Local Newspaper Release Podcast On Rae Carruth A Week Before His Release

Carruth

Source: Charlotte Observer / Getty

Almost 20 years ago, former Carolina Panthers player Rae Carruth was convicted for first degree murder of his former girlfriend, Cherica Adams.

The murder of Cherica Adams became one of the most notorious crimes in Charlotte’s history and that was just the beginning. The former Football player is set to be released on October 22nd and to get more insight into Carruth and that fateful night that ended one person’s life but brought a miraculous miracle, her son Chancellor Adams.

The Charlotte Observer has released a seven part feature and podcast that includes the beginning of Rae Carruth and Cherica Adam’s love story, the betrayal and in the end….forgiveness.

Listen to a snippet of the podcast below:

and the full story on charlotteobserver.com

Local Newspaper Release Podcast On Rae Carruth A Week Before His Release was originally published on oldschool1053.com

