Columbia Teams With Kickz For 80th Anniversary Of Bugaboo Jacket [Photos]

A black Jansport book bag makes the cipher complete.

Bugaboo Interchange Jacket

Source: KICKZ / COLUMBIA / KICKZ / COLUMBIA

90’s fashion continues to drive the culture. Columbia will celebrate their 80th anniversary with a retro drop.

As reported by High Snobiety, Kickz is also turning 25 this year and has partnered with the sportswear company for a special capsule collection. Included is a remix of their iconic Bugaboo Interchange jacket. Originally made as snowboarding apparel, this piece became synonymous with the 90’s as it was the go to outerwear item for high school and college students alike.

Bugaboo Interchange Jacket

Source: KICKZ / COLUMBIA / KICKZ / COLUMBIA

Luckily this reinterpretation stays true to the original’s technical design. It still features the interchangeable three-in-one layering system which includes a breathable waterproof nylon shell and the polyester fleece liner. In terms of anniversary branding “80th” is found on the upper sleeve of the shell. Additionally a limited-edition version will also bear Columbia founder Gert Boyle’s signature on the collar tag.

Bugaboo Interchange Jacket

Source: KICKZ / COLUMBIA / KICKZ / COLUMBIA

The 80th anniversary Bugaboo Interchange jacket will be available exclusively at Kickz locations in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. You can enter to win the limited-edition version here.

Photo: Kickz / Columbia

 

Columbia Teams With Kickz For 80th Anniversary Of Bugaboo Jacket [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

