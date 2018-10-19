CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

I’m Good Beloved, Enjoy: Rihanna Declines Super Bowl Halftime Show In Support Of Colin Kaepernick

Leave a comment
'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty

Rihanna may have delivered one hell of a halftime performance for Super Bowl XLIII in Atlanta next February but she reportedly declined the offer. Her reason? Her support of Colin Kaepernick and his fight against racial injustice and police brutality. In regards to the NFL versus Kaepernick, Rihanna is “I’m With Kaep” through and through.

“The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”

RELATED: Rihanna Named An Ambassador Of Barbados

RELATED: All The Atlanta Based Artists Who Could Have Played Super Bowl LIII Instead Of Maroon 5

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season and is currently suing the NFL for alleged collusion to keep him out of the league. Since then he’s become the focal point of Nike’s Just Do It campaign as well as a humanitarian award winner for his efforts. Do you think Rihanna did the right thing?

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick’s Case Against The NFL Is Going To Trial

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

I’m Good Beloved, Enjoy: Rihanna Declines Super Bowl Halftime Show In Support Of Colin Kaepernick was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Reality Check: Black Soccer Dad Could Have Been…

A Black soccer dad reflected on what could have happened in a police encounter at his son's match.
10.19.18
Kierra Coles’ Mother Addresses Rumors That Boyfriend Is…

The 26-year-old has been missing since October 2.
10.19.18
Trump Loses To Obama With Student Debt Relief…

A win for students.
10.19.18
Snatch That Wig! Racist Sunken Place Stories About…

Candidates caught in controversy.
10.19.18
Prosecutors Say Police Misconduct Is Interfering With Sex…

New developments.
10.19.18
Georgia Isn’t Even Trying To Hide Its Racist…

Georgia's election video discourages Black people from casting a ballot.
10.19.18
Real Life Uncle Ruckus! Minister Jesse Lee Peterson:…

Deplorable.
10.19.18
Woman Who Tried To Block A Black Man…

Hilary Brooke Mueller is not apologizing.
10.17.18
Unarmed Black Man Killed By California Police Was…

Chinedu Valentine Okobi's family demands answers surrounding his deadly police tasing.
10.17.18
Cops Called On Black Man Doing Something White…

Soccer official calls cops on a Black father who did nothing wrong.
10.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close