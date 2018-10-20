Baltimore’s 18th Running Festival had over 23,000 people participate on Saturday.

Taking the win for men is Jeffrey Redfern, 35, of Washington with a finishing time of 2:30:26. The 2018 top female is Julia Roman-Duval, 36, of Columbia, Maryland with a finishing time of 2:47:42.

People from all 50 states and 17 different countries participated.

The 2018 Baltimore Marathon Winners was originally published on 92q.com