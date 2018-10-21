Tom Joyner Shares Important Message At WTLC’s 50th Gala: “Get Your Ass Out And Vote” [VIDEO]

His morning radio show is heard on 90 stations across the country and his annual Labor Day “family reunion” draws over 25,000 every year. However, at WTLC’s 50th Gala on Sunday, Tom Joyner’s message to people was very simple, “get your ass out and vote.”

Joyner spoke to former WTLC personality and program director Karen Vaughn on the VIP red carpet presented by Center for Black Culture and Literature, where he shared the importance of voting in the upcoming election.

