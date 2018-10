Most people know Johnny Gill from his time with New Edition but we also remember his time with LSG, which composed of Gill, Gerald Levert and Keith Sweat.

On Saturday night, he took us back in time, when he performed LSG’s hit song, My Body at WTLC’S 50th Anniversary Gala!

Watch the two video clips above and prepare to feel your body to sway to Gill’s amazing voice!

Johnny Gill Performs LSG Classic “My Body” At WTLC’s 50th Gala [VIDEO] was originally published on Tlcnaptown.com

Also On Magic 95.9: