'The Art Of Organized Noize' Private Screening

Source: Bamboo Patton, Sherlita Patton, Big Boi and Cross Patton attends ‘The Art of Organized Noize’ Private Screening at SCADshow on March 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Big Boi is surely a proud daddy. The OutKast rapper’s son, Cross Patton, recently announced he will be attending the University of Oregon to play football. 

As Billboard points out, Patton made the announcement on Saturday (Oct. 20) at Woodward Academy, near Georgia, while rocking his no. 18 high school jersey.

“I just want to thank my family: mom and my dad, coach Davis, my football team…I want to thank [everyone] for making me the man that I am today,” said Cross, in a clip shared on Instagram by his dad. “With that being said, I want to announce that I committed to the University of Oregon.”

Although Patton received scholarship offers, he will join the Oregon Ducks as a walk-on.

Don’t for a second think that the 5′ 7″ running back is a slouch. Peep his highlights on the flip.

Photo: Prince Williams

Big Boi’s Son Cross Patton To Play College Football At Oregon was originally published on hiphopwired.com

