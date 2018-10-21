CLOSE
National
Home > National

Stacey Abrams Tied In Race For Governor Despite GOP’s Hold On Georgia

Georgia hasn’t elected a Democrat for governor since 1998.

Leave a comment

Georgia is one of the reddest states on the political map, yet Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams is running neck-and-neck against her GOP rival in the polls.

SEE ALSO: Georgia Isn’t Even Trying To Hide Its Racist Voter Suppression Efforts With This Video

Republican nominee Brian Kemp held the slimmest of leads among likely Georgia voters, 47-46, over Abrams, according to an Ipsos/Reuters/University of Virginia Center for Politics poll reported on Wednesday. Kemp’s 1 percentage point lead is statistically insignificant.

That poll reinforced results reported on Oct. 11 from an Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Channel 2 Action News survey that also found a 1 percent lead for Kemp.

The race is stunningly close in a state that last elected a Democrat (Roy Barnes) for governor in 1998. If Abrams wins, she will become the nation’s first African-American woman governor.

Republicans control the Georgia legislature. Both U.S. senators from Georgia are GOP members, and the state gave its electoral votes in 2016 to President Donald Trump. Despite all the madness coming from the White House, around 50 percent of Georgia voters still approve of the president’s job performance, the Ipsos poll showed.

Yet Abrams is making headway in a historic bid for governor. Part of the reason is the demographic changes taking place across the state, according to Fox News. Metro Atlanta’s nonwhite population almost doubled from 1970 to 2015, and those minority voters largely support Democrats. At the same time, Georgia has seen a record number of people register to vote for the midterm election.

No wonder Kemp, who oversees elections in Georgia as secretary of state, is trying every trick in the book to suppress minority voters from participating in November. His efforts include an attempt to block 53,000 voter registration applications—about 70 percent of whom were African-Americans.

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Police Suspect Foul Play In Disappearance of Kierra Coles But Has Poor Record Of Solving Homicides

Watch: Malcolm D. Lee Spins Wave Of White Women Calling 911 Into Voter Turnout Message

ABC's Coverage of The 2016 ESPYS

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

10 photos Launch gallery

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

Continue reading The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players’ Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

The 2018-2019 NBA season has officially begun with the first game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, as well as another between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, on Tuesday (Oct. 16). Fans are surely excited about the games but may also be looking forward to seeing what players like LeBron James will do with their activism. RELATED: LeBron James On How Trayvon Martin Changed His Life League players have spoken out in recent years about several issues: police brutality, Trump's travel ban, Colin Kaepernick's battle with the NFL and more. If history is any indication, players will likely raise their voices again for the culture this NBA season. Perhaps James will rock sneakers with empowering messages like the kicks he wore with the word "Equality" last December. James, joined by Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwayne Wade, could also send another powerful message at the 2019 ESPY Awards next July as they did at this year's show. "It’s not about being a role model, it’s not about our responsibility to the tradition of activism,” James said at the ESPY awards in July. “I know tonight we’re honoring Muhammad Ali, the GOAT, but to do his legacy any justice, let’s use this moment as call to action for all professional athletes to educate ourselves, explore these issues, speak up, use our influence and renounce all violence…” Here is a look back on some of James and other NBA players' big moments of activism.

Stacey Abrams Tied In Race For Governor Despite GOP’s Hold On Georgia was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5 Takeaways From Andrew Gillum’s Masterful Debate Dismantling…

Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum decidedly out-debated his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis.
10.22.18
Kappa Alpha Psi Hosted The Clemson University Party…

The college homecoming party in South Carolina that ended catastrophically when the floor collapsed early Sunday morning was thrown by…
10.22.18
Police Offer Flimsy Excuse For Cop Caught On…

A Florida police officer was caught on video punching a 14-year-old girl when trying to take her into custody.
10.22.18
Stacey Abrams Tied In Race For Governor Despite…

Polls show Stacey Abrams tied in her bid for Georgia governor.
10.22.18
Watch: Malcolm D. Lee Spins Wave Of White…

Heavy Black voter turnout is needed to defeat the Republicans.
10.22.18
#SayHerName: Video Shows Black Teen Girl Being Punched…

A bystander videotaped the Coral Springs authorities hitting the 14-year-old while she was lying face down.
10.22.18
Chicago Police Suspect Foul Play In Disappearance of…

Chicago police suspect foul play in the Kierra Coles missing person case.
10.22.18
Woman Arrested After Leaving 2-Year-Old Boy On A…

What kind of person would do something like this?
10.21.18
Amber Guyger ‘Bragged About Being Violent’ On Social…

More details are coming out about the 30-year-old police officer.
10.21.18
New York State Senator Marty Golden Reportedly Has…

A member of the Proud Boys is allegedly on his campaign team.
10.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close