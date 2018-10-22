No, it’s not the Mega Drive retro console that Sega is dropping eventually, but Analogue’s Mega Sg HD retro console might be the blast from the past fans of the iconic video game company have been waiting for.

Analogue has already released its HD Super Nintendo (Super Nt) console which by the way received rave reviews, and they are hoping for the same with the Mega Sg. For a very pricey $190 owners of the Mega Sg will be able to play the classic games they loved on the system in glorious 1080p with 48KHz 16-bit stereo sound.

What really separates Analogue’s retro console apart from the rest is its ability to play more games thanks to it being compatible with over 2,180 games. Unlike the competition’s systems that come pre-loaded with about 20 games, Analogue’s console will allow users to use actual Sega Genesis, Sega Mega Drive and Sega Master System game cartridges, so if you still own any you can blow the dust off them.

The one drawback to the console is that it will not come with a controller, those will be sold separately for $25, but if you still have working Genesis controllers, you’re already ahead of the game. The price may scare some retro gamers away making them settle for the cheaper consoles but for what Analogue delivers the $190 price point for the Mega Sg seems very reasonable.

The Mega Sg will come in four colorways: white, gray, and two black consoles with different color accents. The console is slated for an April 2019 release, Analogue is currently taking pre-orders on its site. Are you guys feeling Analogue’s new retro system? Is the price point too high? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

—

Photo: Analogue

Sega Fans Rejoice: Analogue Unveils New HD Retro Console The Mega Sg was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9: