CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

WWE Star Announces He Has Leukemia

Leave a comment
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Roman Reigns shocked a live WWE audiences on Monday Night RAW when he announced that he not only has leukemia, but has been battling the disease for 11 years.

Due to the cancer’s return, Reigns has been forced to relinquish the WWE Universal Title he won at Summerslam this past August.

RELATED: Roman Reigns Comments on Fan Attack

Reigns was originally diagnosed when he was 22 years old. The disease had been in remission since 2008 but has since returned. Reigns vowed that this wasn’t a retirement speech and plans to return to the ring once his latest battle with cancer is over.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

WWE Star Announces He Has Leukemia was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5 Things To Watch For In Georgia’s First…

Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp are set to debate on October 23.
10.23.18
All The White Women Calling Cops On Black…

A satirical video promotes an alternative phone number to 911 for white people thinking about calling the cops on Black…
10.23.18
Reports Show Chicago Schools Just As Segregated As…

Education and equality.
10.23.18
Details Of Botham Jean’s Family Lawsuit Against Dallas…

The family of the Black man who was killed by a police officer in his own Dallas apartment last month…
10.23.18
5 Takeaways From Andrew Gillum’s Masterful Debate Dismantling…

Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum decidedly out-debated his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis.
10.22.18
Kappa Alpha Psi Hosted The Clemson University Party…

The college homecoming party in South Carolina that ended catastrophically when the floor collapsed early Sunday morning was thrown by…
10.22.18
Police Offer Flimsy Excuse For Cop Caught On…

A Florida police officer was caught on video punching a 14-year-old girl when trying to take her into custody.
10.22.18
Stacey Abrams Tied In Race For Governor Despite…

Polls show Stacey Abrams tied in her bid for Georgia governor.
10.22.18
Watch: Malcolm D. Lee Spins Wave Of White…

Heavy Black voter turnout is needed to defeat the Republicans.
10.22.18
#SayHerName: Video Shows Black Teen Girl Being Punched…

A bystander videotaped the Coral Springs authorities hitting the 14-year-old while she was lying face down.
10.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close