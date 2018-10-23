CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Niecy Nash Stars In Hilarious Satire About A Hotline For Racists

Calling the number 1-844-WYT-FEAR should be a part of your Tuesday, trust us.

Leave a comment
2018 Television Advocacy Awards Benefiting The Creative Coalition - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

In conjunction with the New York Times, Niecy Nash stars in a hilarious sendup of the recent rash of white people calling the police on Black folks for doing the absolute least. It is part of a brilliant op-ed piece that illustrates, with humor, how harmful and dangerous the action is to people of color.

From the Times:

In this satirical infomercial, the comedian and actress Niecy Nash plays the inventor of a new hotline, 1-844-WYT-FEAR. The video advertises a phone service for white people to call when they can’t cope with black people living their lives near them. The hotline is up and running, so give it a ring and spread the word. (Seriously.)

The phenomenon of white people harassing African-Americans going about their day is nothing new, but with the ubiquity of smartphones and social media, everyone can now see how these injustices are played out and lead to anxiety for and material harm to people of color. And this problem is bigger than a few unreasonable white people. Racist stereotypes are baked into our society.

Check out the spoof video below.

Photo: WENN

Niecy Nash Stars In Hilarious Satire About A Hotline For Racists was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Voices: Smoke, Mirrors & No Pull Outs With…

R&B Singer Ro James is set to release his newest project “Mirrors,” on November 19th which is his birthday. What…
10.24.18
White Supremacists Release Anti-Andrew Gillum Robocall Featuring Monkey…

Sending a hateful message.
10.24.18
Dear White [And Black] People: Here’s Why Blackface…

Here's a history lesson.
10.24.18
Folks Are Pushing Back Against Increasing GOP Early…

There's evidence of widespread suppression efforts during the early voting period.
10.24.18
Activist Wants ‘Distorted’ And ‘Shameful Image’ Of Martin…

All the King's statues.
10.24.18
GOP Plan To Shame Stacey Abrams For Burning…

A picture of Stacey Abrams burning Georgia's racist state flag surfaced on social media.
10.24.18
Here We Go Again: Halloween Used As Excuse…

Masks used for mockery.
10.24.18
5 Things To Watch For In Georgia’s First…

Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp are set to debate on October 23.
10.23.18
All The White Women Calling Cops On Black…

A satirical video promotes an alternative phone number to 911 for white people thinking about calling the cops on Black…
10.23.18
Reports Show Chicago Schools Just As Segregated As…

Education and equality.
10.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close