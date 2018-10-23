Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To See Snoop Dogg & Cash!

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted 3 hours ago
Source: Rick Kern / Getty
Click Here And Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $175 plus tickets to stageplay Redemption Of A Dogg starring Snoop Dogg and Tamar Braxton at The Warner Theater
Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp are set to debate on October 23.
A satirical video promotes an alternative phone number to 911 for white people thinking about calling the cops on Black…
Education and equality.
The family of the Black man who was killed by a police officer in his own Dallas apartment last month…
Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum decidedly out-debated his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis.
The college homecoming party in South Carolina that ended catastrophically when the floor collapsed early Sunday morning was thrown by…
A Florida police officer was caught on video punching a 14-year-old girl when trying to take her into custody.
Polls show Stacey Abrams tied in her bid for Georgia governor.
Heavy Black voter turnout is needed to defeat the Republicans.
A bystander videotaped the Coral Springs authorities hitting the 14-year-old while she was lying face down.
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER