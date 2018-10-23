CLOSE
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To See Snoop Dogg & Cash!

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Perform At Austin360 Amphitheater

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Click Here And Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $175 plus tickets to stageplay Redemption Of A Dogg starring Snoop Dogg and Tamar Braxton at The Warner Theater

Latest
5 Things To Watch For In Georgia’s First…

Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp are set to debate on October 23.
10.23.18
All The White Women Calling Cops On Black…

A satirical video promotes an alternative phone number to 911 for white people thinking about calling the cops on Black…
10.23.18
Reports Show Chicago Schools Just As Segregated As…

Education and equality.
10.23.18
Details Of Botham Jean’s Family Lawsuit Against Dallas…

The family of the Black man who was killed by a police officer in his own Dallas apartment last month…
10.23.18
5 Takeaways From Andrew Gillum’s Masterful Debate Dismantling…

Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum decidedly out-debated his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis.
10.22.18
Kappa Alpha Psi Hosted The Clemson University Party…

The college homecoming party in South Carolina that ended catastrophically when the floor collapsed early Sunday morning was thrown by…
10.22.18
Police Offer Flimsy Excuse For Cop Caught On…

A Florida police officer was caught on video punching a 14-year-old girl when trying to take her into custody.
10.22.18
Stacey Abrams Tied In Race For Governor Despite…

Polls show Stacey Abrams tied in her bid for Georgia governor.
10.22.18
Watch: Malcolm D. Lee Spins Wave Of White…

Heavy Black voter turnout is needed to defeat the Republicans.
10.22.18
#SayHerName: Video Shows Black Teen Girl Being Punched…

A bystander videotaped the Coral Springs authorities hitting the 14-year-old while she was lying face down.
10.22.18
