Gary With Da Tea Announces That He’s Cancer Free [EXCLUSIVE]

| 10.23.18
Months ago Gary With Da Tea made an announcement that he was battling colon cancer. For the last several months he’s gone through chemotherapy, radiation and has had surgery. Through it all, Gary has remained faithful and has come to work with a smile on his face to continue to do his job.

GOOD NEWS: Gary went in for a checkup the other day and doctors told him he was cancer free.

In the audio clip up top, Gary mentioned at that moment he didn’t know what to say, but he’s been praying and believing that doctors were going to tell him that at his next appointment. Rickey Smiley talked about how they’ve watched Gary go through this tough time and somedays wasn’t able to walk, but his spirits and attitude remained positive.

Gary thanked his family, friends and all the listeners that prayed for him during this tough time. Even when we don’t have anyone in our corner to support us Jesus continues to be the person that is always by our side. We’re so happy for Gary With Da Tea and will continue to pray for him as well as everyone who is battling cancer.

Close