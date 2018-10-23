CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Lifetime’s ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Trailer Features Alleged Victims Telling Their Sides

The series looking into the life of the beleaguered entertainer debuts at the top of next year on the cable network.

Leave a comment
R Kelly In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

R. Kelly will have his defenders as long as his fans keeping supporting the fact he made a decent amount of two-step and slow jams in his long career, but it hasn’t stopped the dark side of his life from coming to the light. In an upcoming docu-series from Lifetime, some of the beleaguered R&B crooner‘s alleged victims band together to tell their sides of the story and the abuse they suffered at Kelly’s hands.

Rolling Stone reports:

The clip contrasts Kelly’s smooth stage persona with the myriad lawsuits, charges and claims against the musician – including the allegations that he’s held women against their will in a sex cult. “There’s a difference between R. Kelly and Robert. R. Kelly’s this fun, laughing, loving guy,” one woman narrates in the clip. “But Robert…is the devil.” Other interview subjects refer to the singer as a “puppet master” and a “monster.”

Surviving R. Kelly traces the vocalist’s controversial past from 1970 to the present day, highlighting numerous abuse accusations of underage African-American girls. The project includes over 50 interviews, including spots from John Legend, R&B artist Sparkle, talk show host Wendy Williams and civil rights activist Tarana Burke. Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly, ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones and brothers Carey and Bruce also participated in the doc.

Watch the clip below.

Surviving R. Kelly makes its debut on Thursday, January 3rd at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Photo: Getty

Lifetime’s ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Trailer Features Alleged Victims Telling Their Sides was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Voices: Smoke, Mirrors & No Pull Outs With…

R&B Singer Ro James is set to release his newest project “Mirrors,” on November 19th which is his birthday. What…
10.24.18
White Supremacists Release Anti-Andrew Gillum Robocall Featuring Monkey…

Sending a hateful message.
10.24.18
Dear White [And Black] People: Here’s Why Blackface…

Here's a history lesson.
10.24.18
Folks Are Pushing Back Against Increasing GOP Early…

There's evidence of widespread suppression efforts during the early voting period.
10.24.18
Activist Wants ‘Distorted’ And ‘Shameful Image’ Of Martin…

All the King's statues.
10.24.18
GOP Plan To Shame Stacey Abrams For Burning…

A picture of Stacey Abrams burning Georgia's racist state flag surfaced on social media.
10.24.18
Here We Go Again: Halloween Used As Excuse…

Masks used for mockery.
10.24.18
5 Things To Watch For In Georgia’s First…

Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp are set to debate on October 23.
10.23.18
All The White Women Calling Cops On Black…

A satirical video promotes an alternative phone number to 911 for white people thinking about calling the cops on Black…
10.23.18
Reports Show Chicago Schools Just As Segregated As…

Education and equality.
10.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close