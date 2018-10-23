CLOSE
Megyn Kelly Apologizes For Pro-Blackface Stance, Rethinking Views At 47 Years Old

Racist stay saying they're learning.

Surprise, surprise, Megyn Kelly has apologized. The NBC host with racist tendencies apologized to her colleagues for the pro-Blackface stance she took on Tuesday morning’s (Oct. 23) episode of Megyn Kelly Today on NBC. 

Despite the swift and immediate backlash, it wasn’t a public apology, though.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kelly sent an internal memo today saying “my bad.”

She wrote, “One of the wonderful things about my job is that I get the chance to express and hear a lot of opinions. Today is one of those days where listening carefully to other points of view, including from friends and colleagues, is leading me to rethink my own views.”

Megyn Kelly is 47. So she’s saying after all this time, she’s just figuring out blackface is offensive.

In case you think we’re being hyperbolic, she also wrote, “I realize now that such behavior is indeed wrong, and I am sorry. The history of blackface in our culture is abhorrent; the wounds too deep.”

Kelly also added the tried and true “I’m racist but don’t want to admit” fallback, she’s not “politically correct.”

“I’ve never been a ‘pc’ kind of person — but I understand that we do need to be more sensitive in this day and age,” she concluded. “Particularly on race and ethnicity issues which, far from being healed, have been exacerbated in our politics over the past year. This is a time for more understanding, love, sensitivity and honor, and I want to be part of that. I look forward to continuing that discussion.”

There is no discussion—blackface is inherently racist, full stop. Keep that idea handy for Halloween 2019 and beyond.

Megyn Kelly Apologizes For Pro-Blackface Stance, Rethinking Views At 47 Years Old was originally published on hiphopwired.com

