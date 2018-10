R&B Singer Ro James is set to release his newest project “Mirrors,” on November 19th which is his birthday. What can we expect from the album? Find out in Voices.

Also Check Out: Voices: BJ The Chicago Kid & Ro James Pick Out Their Favorite Songs & Lyrics From Each Other

Also Check Out: Voices: Royce Da 5’9 Watch Out For The “Strong Friend” [Video]

Voices: Smoke, Mirrors & No Pull Outs With Ro James was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Magic 95.9: