Update: CNN is reporting “suspicious” packages has been sent to The White House which was intercepted
and the CNN New York bureau.
Original Story:
According to CNN potential explosive devices were mailed to the homes of The Obamas and The Clintons.
The Secret Service intercepted both suspicious packages during a screening process. One package was addressed to Hilary Clinton in New York and the other was addressed to Barack Obama in Washington D.C.
Both packages were sent at the same time and are being investigated.
[Report] Potential Bombs Mailed To The Homes Of The Clinton, Obama Families, CNN & The White House was originally published on woldcnews.com