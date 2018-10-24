Update: CNN is reporting “suspicious” packages has been sent to The White House which was intercepted

.@evanperez reports: Another suspicious package with a device addressed to the White House was intercepted at Joint Base Bolling in Washington, DC. According to a law enforcement official, the device was similar to ones sent to homes of Soros, Clintons and Obamas. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 24, 2018

and the CNN New York bureau.

Breaking: CNN NY office evacuated. Police bomb squad is here. We’re told of explosive device received. @CNNnewsroom — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 24, 2018

Original Story:

According to CNN potential explosive devices were mailed to the homes of The Obamas and The Clintons.

The Secret Service intercepted both suspicious packages during a screening process. One package was addressed to Hilary Clinton in New York and the other was addressed to Barack Obama in Washington D.C.

Both packages were sent at the same time and are being investigated.

[Report] Potential Bombs Mailed To The Homes Of The Clinton, Obama Families, CNN & The White House was originally published on woldcnews.com