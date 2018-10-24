CLOSE
Single Ticket Wins Record Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

Powerball Jackpot Expected To Reach A Whopping Record-Breaking 1.5 Billion

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Can you imagine becoming a billionaire over night? In what’s been deemed a record Mega Millions jackpot (almost $1.6 billion), one single ticket purchased in South Carolina won. 

Lucky, much? The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 302.5 million. 

The six winning numbers were pulled Tuesday night (October 23): 5, 28, 62,65,70 and Mega Ball 5. 

Though first reported at $1.6 billion, the jackpot turned out to be $1.537 billion. The South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong says it’s the state’s first Mega Millions jackpot win. 

Winning tickets had to match all five white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to claim the jackpot, but 36 other tickets across the nation matched the five white balls and each ticket holder can claim $1 million ($3 million if they got the Megaplier 3x). 

The jackpot has a cash value of $878 million or can be spread out in full over 29 years. The winner has up to 180 days to claim their prize and the store that sold the ticket gets a $50,000 prize once the ticket is claimed. For security measures, the address of the store that sold the winning ticket has not been released and the ticket winner can also remain anonymous. 

