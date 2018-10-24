Everything To Know About The Explosive Devices Sent To Obama And Clinton

UPDATED: 3:23 p.m. EDT, Oct. 24, 2018:

Congresswoman Maxine Waters has joined a growing list of prominent Democrats who have been targeted by suspected explosive devices this week. A package intended for a Congressional mail sorting facility in Maryland was addressed to Waters, according to several reports.

NEWS: Suspicious package intercepted by Capitol Hill police was addressed to Democratic California congresswoman Maxine Waters, according to three sources. — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) October 24, 2018

A suspicious package was also found outside of the building where Democratic Senator Kamala Harris‘ district office is in San Diego, California on Wednesday. The building, also including the San Diego Union-Tribune’s office, was evacuated. The package was later deemed safe, the Washington Examiner reported.

A mysterious package was also sent to the office of Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, he said on Wednesday (Oct. 24). The package was also later deemed safe and was not an explosive, CNN reported.

Trump also publicly spoke about the pattern of suspicious packages at the White House, calling it “despicable” on Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATED: 12:19 p.m. EDT, Oct. 24, 2018:

Police are investigating a possible suspicious package found at the Florida office of Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Wednesday (Oct. 24), WTVJ, an NBC-owned television station, reported. The investigation comes just hours after the Secret Service intercepted suspected explosive devices mailed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

ALERT!!! We are working an investigation of a suspicious package near Sawgrass Corporate Parkway. Please stay out of the area of NW 8th St and NW 136th Ave. We will provide further updates when available. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) October 24, 2018

Original Story:

Officials have reported several suspected explosive devices addressed to high profile public figures on Tuesday (Oct. 23) and Wednesday (Oct. 24).

The Secret Service stopped the delivery of dangerous packages to both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama on late Tuesday and early Wednesday, respectively, CNBC reported. George Soros, a prominent billionaire and Democratic political donor, was also sent an alarming parcel this week.

RELATED: Ron DeSantis Actually Said Calling Obama A Muslim N-Word Was A Simple ‘Mistake’

Suspected explosive devices were sent to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former US President Barack Obama, according to the Secret Service. https://t.co/n4qhVMAemo — BBC Radio 4 (@BBCRadio4) October 24, 2018

The package intended for former Secretary of State Clinton had been addressed to her Westchester County, New York home, Secret Service officials said in a released statement. The package for Obama had been mailed to arrive at his Washington, D.C. residence. The agency intercepted the packages after routine mail screenings, and officials have launched an investigation.

Statement from the Secret Service on intercepting potential explosives sent to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton: https://t.co/fW3c7It6dE pic.twitter.com/HOV1xgdXBH — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 24, 2018

A suspect or suspects mailed what was likely a pipe bomb to Soros’ home in Katonah, a suburb in Westchester County, New York, on Monday, The New York Times reported. Westchester County Police Department bomb squad technicians “proactively detonated” the device, and Soros, a frequent target of right-wing groups, was not home at the time. The FBI’s NY offices and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms have opened an investigation.

So far, Trump has yet to use his Twitter fingers to make a statement about the dangerous devices.

OK @RealDonaldTrump. Bombs have been sent to the home of George Soros, @billclinton and @hillaryclinton, and the DC office of @BarackObama. Will you say anything? — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 24, 2018

The mailings, however, didn’t stop with Obama, Clinton and Soros. The New York Police Department also reported Wednesday morning that a suspicious device was found at the Times Warner Building, the home of CNN, forcing an evacuation.

JUST IN: The NYPD is responding to a suspicious device discovered at the Time Warner Center, where CNN is based, in New York, according to a law enforcement source. The CNN bureau has evacuated as a precaution. https://t.co/BmgkJ2qaIE pic.twitter.com/Ad8PoQ5kkf — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2018

Federal authorities are also reportedly investigating alarming packages sent to The White House. A suspicious package addressed to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was intercepted at an off-site facility, a source told Reuters.

The White House denounced the attack on Obama and Clinton in a statement. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. “The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

The suspicious incidents targeting Clinton, Obama and Soros come roughly two weeks ahead of the Nov. 6 election, a polarizing event that will decide whether Republicans maintain Congressional control.

SEE ALSO:

Thailand Tells Black People Don’t Come Here

Twitter Reacts To Stacey Abrams Destroying Brian Kemp In Their First Debate

Everything To Know About The Explosive Devices Sent To Obama And Clinton was originally published on newsone.com