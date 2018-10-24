CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Drake Celebrated His Birthday With A Throwback Party

(Wordonrd Instagram)

Drake celebrated turning 32 with an early 2000s themed party.

The former Degrassi star’s party took place at a private location in Hollywood Tuesday night to ring birthday reports The Source. The decor included a massive Blockbuster video wall, 7-Eleven Slurpee machines, a “Rap City” booth and a recreation of the 106 & Park set.

He even had with his Degrassi era face airbrushed onto tees because no 00’s party would be complete without those!

Drake channeled Fabolous in a baby blue bandana and classic Lakers jersey.

Check out the video below:

 

 

Drake Celebrated His Birthday With A Throwback Party was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

