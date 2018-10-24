Drake celebrated turning 32 with an early 2000s themed party.
The former Degrassi star’s party took place at a private location in Hollywood Tuesday night to ring birthday reports The Source. The decor included a massive Blockbuster video wall, 7-Eleven Slurpee machines, a “Rap City” booth and a recreation of the 106 & Park set.
He even had with his Degrassi era face airbrushed onto tees because no 00’s party would be complete without those!
Drake channeled Fabolous in a baby blue bandana and classic Lakers jersey.
Check out the video below:
View this post on Instagram
A small look inside Drake’s 2000’s themed 32nd birthday party. There’s a Sandra’s Rose room with roses and pics of him and his mom, Blockbuster video wall, 7-Eleven with slurpies and snacks, Rap City Booth, 106&Park set and photo booth, JayDees Connection store with airbrushed shirts of Drake and Dennis’ durags, old school cars with swangers parked, #Drake raffled off Chanel bags and more.
Drake Celebrated His Birthday With A Throwback Party was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com