It might be a horror show going on in the Staples Center right because the LeBron led Lakers are off to a horrible start. But Hollywood Bron is still working and looking to help resurrect the iconic horror film franchise Friday The 13th.

The hockey mask wearing homicidal maniac Jason hasn’t been able to deliver vicious fades since the underrated 2009 Friday The 13th reboot. There have been talks of various sequels and reboots, but all have been hampered thanks to delays, creative conflicts and a lawsuit from the franchise’s creator Victor Miller. But thanks to the success of the Jamie Lee Curtis led Halloween revival and Michael Myers slashing his way to $77.8 million domestic opening new life has been given to Jason Voorhees.

According to Page Six, insiders hint that LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment alongside Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment is currently in talks to acquire the rights to make a new movie happen and all signs are pointing to it coming to fruition. Miller has since won back the rights to the franchise, and with the two production companies and their first look deals with Warner Bros., they are expected to land the movie.

The movie is still in early development, and no writers or a director has been attached to the project yet. One thing is for sure Jason will be taking out camp counselors at Camp Crystal Lake just like old times. LABron’s move to the west coast was supposedly for basketball reasons, but its quite clear LBJ has been bitten by the Hollywood bug. If and when it’s confirmed Friday The 13th will join the growing list of big and small screen projects Bron is attached to which also includes Space Jam 2.

—

Photo: Steve Dykes / Getty

LeBron James Set To Produce ‘Friday The 13th’ Reboot was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9: