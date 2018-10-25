CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Little Known Black History Fact: Million Woman March

Leave a comment

The Million Woman March took place on October 25, 1997 in Philadelphia along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The event was in response to the Million Man March in Washington, D.C. held two years prior.

The march was organized by activist and Black nationalist Phile Chionesu and Asia Coney, who worked with one another in Philadelphia on a variety of grassroots issues. Instead of relying on celebrity endorsements or the promise of famous names to speak at the event, Chionesu and Coney depended on a coalition of Black women from around the country willing to organize to make the event happen.

While the star power was less in comparison to the Million Man March, figures such as Winnie Mandela, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Jada Pinkett Smith, Dr. Dorothy Height, and Rosa Parks, among others, addressed the crowd.

The organizers had the support of local Black officials but drew criticism for not including the likes of the NAACP or any local elected Black officials to speak at the event. The event organizers claimed as many as 2.1 million women were in attendance although news outlets and park officials say the numbers were closer to 1 million at the most. Still, a significant number of women from across the nation attended the march and walked away inspired.

Like the Million Man March before it, the Million Woman March has inspired similar events over the years.

PHOTO: Public Domain

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Little Known Black History Fact: Million Woman March was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Gets Light Sentence For Hate Crime After…

A judgment has come down.
10.25.18
Everything To Know About The Explosive Devices Sent…

Alarms sounded.
10.25.18
What? GOP Mayor Bans Black Girls From Town…

Dancing and discrimination?
10.25.18
[Report] Potential Bombs Mailed To The Homes Of…

According to CNN potential explosive devices were mailed to the homes of The Obamas and The Clintons. The Secret Service intercepted…
10.24.18
Sheriff Tries Everything Not To Pay Jury Award…

A Florida sheriff refused to pay a jury award of about $25 million.
10.25.18
The Legendary Al Roker Lays Into The Clueless…

Roker has been with NBC since 1978.
10.25.18
Voices: Smoke, Mirrors & No Pull Outs With…

R&B Singer Ro James is set to release his newest project “Mirrors,” on November 19th which is his birthday. What…
10.24.18
White Supremacists Release Anti-Andrew Gillum Robocall Featuring Monkey…

Sending a hateful message.
10.24.18
Dear White [And Black] People: Here’s Why Blackface…

Here's a history lesson.
10.24.18
Folks Are Pushing Back Against Increasing GOP Early…

There's evidence of widespread suppression efforts during the early voting period.
10.24.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close