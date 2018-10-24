2 Dead After Kentucky Kroger Shooting, Gunman Said “Whites Don’t Kill Whites” To Bystander

Two people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a gunman opened fired at a Kentucky Kroger supermarket in a town just outside of the city of Louisville. The son of the bystander said his father, who was armed, confronted the gunman who reportedly said “whites don’t kill whites” to the man before he was later apprehended.

The Courier-Journal reports:

Eric Deacon was paying for his groceries Wednesday afternoon at Kroger just off Hurstbourne Parkway when he heard “a loud bang.” It sounded like a wood pallet slamming to the floor.

That’s when he saw a man in a neon sweatshirt racing past him, firing a gun back toward another man who was chasing him. Deacon hit the ground, and soon the men were shooting back and forth at each other in the parking lot.

“About that time, a lady came around the corner and got hit,” said Deacon, an EMT who shielded himself from gunfire in the front of the store behind a wall as he spoke to 911.

After police arrived, Deacon went over to administer CPR to the woman.

“When I looked at her, she was gone,” he said. “There was nothing I could do.”

The violence that unfolded on Wednesday at a Kroger grocery store in a busy Jeffersontown shopping center left two people dead, a suspect in custody and police searching for a motive.

In an interview with local outlet Wave3, Steve Zinninger said that his father confronted the gunman by drawing his own weapon. Zinninger said that the man told his father, “don’t shoot me and I won’t shoot you. Whites don’t kill whites.”

The identities of the victims and suspect have not been released to the public.

