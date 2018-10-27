CLOSE
National
Home > National

12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After Gunman Opens Fire In A Jewish Synagogue In Pittsburgh

Leave a comment

According to reports, several people are confirmed dead after an active shooter situation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life Congregation Jewish synagogue during a prayer service. When police arrived the shooter fired back at officers.

WPXI is reporting that the shooter has surrendered to authorites. We will have more as it develops

Source: WPXI Pittsburgh

 

12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After Gunman Opens Fire In A Jewish Synagogue In Pittsburgh was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…

https://www.facebook.com/NBCNews/videos/2214644422115938/ According to reports, several people are confirmed dead after an active shooter situation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A gunman opened…
10.27.18
Man Gets Light Sentence For Hate Crime After…

A judgment has come down.
10.25.18
Everything To Know About The Explosive Devices Sent…

Alarms sounded.
10.25.18
What? GOP Mayor Bans Black Girls From Town…

Dancing and discrimination?
10.25.18
[Report] Potential Bombs Mailed To The Homes Of…

According to CNN potential explosive devices were mailed to the homes of The Obamas and The Clintons. The Secret Service intercepted…
10.24.18
Sheriff Tries Everything Not To Pay Jury Award…

A Florida sheriff refused to pay a jury award of about $25 million.
10.25.18
The Legendary Al Roker Lays Into The Clueless…

Roker has been with NBC since 1978.
10.25.18
Voices: Smoke, Mirrors & No Pull Outs With…

R&B Singer Ro James is set to release his newest project “Mirrors,” on November 19th which is his birthday. What…
10.24.18
White Supremacists Release Anti-Andrew Gillum Robocall Featuring Monkey…

Sending a hateful message.
10.24.18
Dear White [And Black] People: Here’s Why Blackface…

Here's a history lesson.
10.24.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close