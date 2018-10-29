DJ Khaled Fails At His First Attempt At Crowd Surfing [VIDEO]

We already know DJ Khaled’s all about next level experiences and maximizing potential, but his recent stunt didn’t work out too well.
During a show Flipp Dinero (“Leave Me Alone”), Khaled tried crowd surfing for the first time and it didn’t quite go as planned. He lightly leaped backwards – sort of in slow motion – into a crowd that attempted to catch him, but couldn’t maintain the motion.
Luckily, the crowd surfing appeared to resemble one of those trust exercising where you fall back and hope someone catches you, so Khaled wasn’t hurt. People on stage were able to pull him back on stage before it became a full tumble.
Watch:
DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd On Instagram [PHOTOS]
DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd On Instagram [PHOTOS]
1. The key is to always hold your family down.1 of 19
2. Special cloth alert.2 of 19
3. Secure the bag.3 of 19
4. Vibes.4 of 19
5. The key to winning is hard work and patience.5 of 19
6. You can do anything you put your mind to, so don’t ever play yourself.6 of 19
7. A baby’s work never ends.7 of 19
8. Skrt skrrrrt8 of 19
9. Look ma, no hands!9 of 19
10. Got the baddest chick in the game smelling my face.10 of 19
11. We The Best!!11 of 19
12. Grateful debuted at no. 1! Daddy, we did it!12 of 19
13. When the beat drops…13 of 19
14. They didn’t want me to drop my first album at 8 months, so I dropped my first album at 8 months!!14 of 19
15. The key is to never let them see you sweat.15 of 19
16. Fan love.16 of 19
17. Bag secured.17 of 19
18. Asahd for President.18 of 19
19. The key is to keep smiling.19 of 19
