CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

LeBron James & Travis Scott Show Love To Democratic Candidate Beto O’Rourke

Bron' and Trav wants change.

Leave a comment
Los Angeles Lakers v San Antonio Spurs

Source: Ronald Cortes / Getty

As the political climate continues to intensify celebrities are stepping up to ensure we have proper representation in office. LeBron James and Travis Scott have made it clear they are here for Beto O’Rourke.

As per Hypebeast, Cactus Jack made an appearance last week in his hometown of Houston, Texas where he stood by the Democratic candidate at a rally. The “Goosebumps” rapper encouraged the youth to vote. “I just want to reiterate real quick that all the kids need to go out [to the polls]. We need to just tell our peers, whenever we’re jamming music, whenever we at these concerts, we need to just tell our peers to step out and vote. From 18 and up, we can change the world.”

King James also is vouching for the Columbia University alum with a purposeful fashion choice. Last week the Los Angeles Laker was spotted wearing a “Beto For Senate” cap as he entered the AT&T Center for their match against the San Antonio Spurs.

Naturally this caused great excitement with his fans and followers.

According his official campaign site Beto O’Rourke is a fourth generation Texan. After graduating from college he launched a small technology company. In 2005 he started his political career with a seat on the El Paso City Council. He is currently running for Senate for Texas. According to The Hill Republican Ted Cruz is estimated to have a five percent lead over O’Rourke.

Photo: WENN.com

LeBron James & Travis Scott Show Love To Democratic Candidate Beto O’Rourke was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
In Joke Gone Horribly Wrong, Hillary Clinton Sarcastically…

Was it a joke, or nah? You be the judge.
10.30.18
Michael Avenatti Is Staying Focused On 2020 Despite…

Michael Avenatti is plowing ahead with plans to explore a presidential run.
10.30.18
Sacramento District Attorney Needs Even More Time To…

Stephon Clark was shot 20 times by police on March 18.
10.30.18
Black Pittsburgh Mourns Synagogue Victims Amid Reports Killer…

Pittsburgh Black community came out to support survivors of the synagogue shooting.
10.30.18
Here’s The Black Unicorn Tutorial You Didn’t Know…

Get into this glittery glam and learn how to turn yourself into a unicorn in 5 minutes. This is true…
10.30.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Andrew Gillum’s HBCU…

The divider in chief took steps to widen the racial wedge between the Florida gubernatorial candidates by implying an education…
10.30.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…

https://www.facebook.com/NBCNews/videos/2214644422115938/ According to reports, several people are confirmed dead after an active shooter situation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A gunman opened…
10.27.18
Man Gets Light Sentence For Hate Crime After…

A judgment has come down.
10.25.18
Everything To Know About The Explosive Devices Sent…

Alarms sounded.
10.25.18
What? GOP Mayor Bans Black Girls From Town…

Dancing and discrimination?
10.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close