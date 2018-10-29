LeBron James & Travis Scott Show Love To Democratic Candidate Beto O’Rourke

As the political climate continues to intensify celebrities are stepping up to ensure we have proper representation in office. LeBron James and Travis Scott have made it clear they are here for Beto O’Rourke.

As per Hypebeast, Cactus Jack made an appearance last week in his hometown of Houston, Texas where he stood by the Democratic candidate at a rally. The “Goosebumps” rapper encouraged the youth to vote. “I just want to reiterate real quick that all the kids need to go out [to the polls]. We need to just tell our peers, whenever we’re jamming music, whenever we at these concerts, we need to just tell our peers to step out and vote. From 18 and up, we can change the world.”

Travis Scott speaking at Beto O’Rourke’s rally in Houston @trvisXX making sure the kids vote! 🗳🗳🗳 pic.twitter.com/FGVMQYhHbP — FTPFLAME (@FTPflame) October 28, 2018

King James also is vouching for the Columbia University alum with a purposeful fashion choice. Last week the Los Angeles Laker was spotted wearing a “Beto For Senate” cap as he entered the AT&T Center for their match against the San Antonio Spurs.

LeBron James wearing a Beto for Senate hat before the Lakers game in San Antonio tonight pic.twitter.com/dNsVmETohV — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 27, 2018

Naturally this caused great excitement with his fans and followers.

I'm more of a supporter of Lebron off the court. When Lebron James endorses, he done his homework. LeBron James sporting a Beto ORourke hat in San Antonio tonight. Beto is one of America's favorite candidates running for the Senate seat in Texas against Ted Cruz. pic.twitter.com/QKEj07WjNO — Mr. Weeks ✊🏽 (@MrDane1982) October 28, 2018

According his official campaign site Beto O’Rourke is a fourth generation Texan. After graduating from college he launched a small technology company. In 2005 he started his political career with a seat on the El Paso City Council. He is currently running for Senate for Texas. According to The Hill Republican Ted Cruz is estimated to have a five percent lead over O’Rourke.

Photo: WENN.com

LeBron James & Travis Scott Show Love To Democratic Candidate Beto O’Rourke was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9: