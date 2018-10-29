Here’s The Black Unicorn Tutorial You Didn’t Know You Were Looking For

Halloween is around the corner and the parties are coming up. If you aren’t sure what you want to be or don’t want to invest too much money into a look…you’ve come to the right place. Right now glitter is on trend with it going pretty much everywhere. Whether it’s Fenty Beauty’s limited edition body lava that leaves your skin looking like your fresh from a Caribbean vacation or Cover FX’s epic new highlighters….all that glitters is glam.

We teamed up with GlamSquad, an on-demand in-home beauty service and our friends at Pond’s to create this epic unicorn makeup up look! We’re showing you how to get unicorn glam, step by step.

Keep on reading below!

PREP AND FOUNDATION:

Start with a clean face. You can prep your skin with your favorite serum and moisturizer. Don’t forget to use a great primer. I love Urban Decay Rebound Prep And Prime Spray ($32.00, UrbanDecay.com). It is collagen-infused, giving your skin extra hydration and a little lift! Personally, I use this product and it’s gold. Apply your favorite foundation and apply evenly on your face. Eyebrows shape your entire face, so go for either a natural or dramatic brow.

EYES:

The eyes are a big part of this look. Simpson used Makeup Forever Flash Color Palette Multi-use Cream Color Palette ($99.00, Sephora.com). However, she states, “You can use any palette, as long as the colors are matte.” If you are looking for a more affordable palette, go for the Morphe 35B Colour Burst Artistry Palette ($25.20, Selfridges.com). Simpson raves that it’s “pigmented and inexpensive.”

Now here comes the glitter! You’ll want to dab the glitter on the lids of the eye. We used Makeup Forever Glitter in Metallic Yellow Gold ($15.00, Sephora.com). After you apply the eye, now you want to apply your liner for a dramatic look. We went for a cateye and used Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Fine Point Eye Pen ($22.00, UrbanDecay.com). This eyeliner is pigmented and glides on for easy and smooth application. I was excited to see the makeup artist use this as it’s one of my go-to’s for a night out or even for the day.

You can add any fun lash to make sure your eyes pop on and off camera. We used Ardell Double Up 203 Lashes ($6.29, SallyBeauty.com).

FACE:

GlamSquad makeup artist, Starr Simpson, explains, “After you lay the foundation, countour the cheeks, nose and forehead with at least two different shades of the same color.” You want to use two different shades beauty, to help create dimension.

While we went for a pink and gold, you can use any color. GlamSquad Artistic Director, Kelli Bartlett shared, “You can do in a blue color scheme for an alien look or red for a more devil look. The purple, pink and gold really give a fantasy look!”

Now you want to start to ombré out the face. The MUA used her on Z-palette for Sephora, but you just need to have a pigmented pink blush. I love the NARSissist Wanted Cheek Palette ($59.00, Sephora.com). However, you don’t have to spend extra money. Makeup is for everywhere. You can use the same Morphe palette that you used on your eyes and use on your face. Start out with dusting a bold pink blush on your forehead. Move and dust on your cheekbones and into the apples of your cheeks. Simpson then took Fenty Beauty Macht Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Confetti ($25.00, FentyBeauty.com) and placed it as highlighter on her cheekbone over the pink. We then dusted her nose with the pink blush for an animal like effect. We added the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Confetti in her middle of the nose. We added the Makeup Forever loose glitter that we used on the eyes in all the areas we highlighted. Simpson shares a pro makeup tip by telling us, “Use your fingers to place it and not a brush. You get better product placement and less fallout.”

You definitely want a bold lip to help create the unicorn look. Since we are in the pink and purple color scheme, we went with MAC Lipstick in Heroine ($18.50, MACcosmetics.com), which is a bright purple.

HAIR:

Our model Tanya had such a beautiful afro we wanted to show it off! You don’t need to do much but just add some glitter in your hair! Use glitter with multiple mixed in colors for a fun effect. We went with Lemonhead LA Glitter in Paradise Cove Spacejam ($15.68, Dollskill.com). Then just add a unicorn headband ($7.99, Icing.com) and you’re good to go!

TAKE OFF:

At the end of a fun-filled night, you make take a look in the mirror and be intimidated by all the makeup and glitter on your face.

You don’t have to be! Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanser ($4.99, Target.com). It will wipe away glitter, heavy makeup with their moisturizing and deep cleaning formula.

Beauties, what are you dressing as for Halloween?! I want to see all of your looks. Tag @HelloBeautiful and me @TheIslanDiva. If you try out this look, let us know!

DON’T MISS:

LET’S MAKEUP: This DIY Cat Face Is Easy For A Last Minute Halloween Look

LET’S MAKEUP: Be Halloween Ready With This Flawless, Spooky Look Worn By Maria Borges

WARD GIRLS: Discover Why Nicole Francois Only Wears Bright Eye Makeup

Here’s The Black Unicorn Tutorial You Didn’t Know You Were Looking For was originally published on hellobeautiful.com