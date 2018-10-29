CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Jewish Leaders In Pittsburgh Tell Trump He’s Not Welcome

Leave a comment
Trump at RNC

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

After the massacre that took place at a synagogue this past weekend, Jewish leaders want to let the president know that he isn’t welcome in Pittsburgh until he makes some changes to his behavior.

Also Read: Wake County Coworkers Claim $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Purchased In Cary

 

Lucha VaVOOM's Halloween Spectacular - Circo De Vampiros

Slay! The Most Creative Halloween Costumes On Instagram

54 photos Launch gallery

Slay! The Most Creative Halloween Costumes On Instagram

Continue reading Slay! The Most Creative Halloween Costumes On Instagram

Slay! The Most Creative Halloween Costumes On Instagram

When we were kids, the thought of creating our own Halloween costumes felt more like a melodramatic tragedy than the social media movement its turned into today. Now-a-days, the best costumes are the ones that come in the packages at Party City. The best costumes now come from memes, gifs, viral moments and children are in on it too! From a young Cardi B to the Martin characters we love, Scroll through this gallery of the most creative Halloween costumes we found on Instagram.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Jewish Leaders In Pittsburgh Tell Trump He’s Not Welcome was originally published on Foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
In Joke Gone Horribly Wrong, Hillary Clinton Sarcastically…

Was it a joke, or nah? You be the judge.
10.30.18
Michael Avenatti Is Staying Focused On 2020 Despite…

Michael Avenatti is plowing ahead with plans to explore a presidential run.
10.30.18
Sacramento District Attorney Needs Even More Time To…

Stephon Clark was shot 20 times by police on March 18.
10.30.18
Black Pittsburgh Mourns Synagogue Victims Amid Reports Killer…

Pittsburgh Black community came out to support survivors of the synagogue shooting.
10.30.18
Here’s The Black Unicorn Tutorial You Didn’t Know…

Get into this glittery glam and learn how to turn yourself into a unicorn in 5 minutes. This is true…
10.30.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Andrew Gillum’s HBCU…

The divider in chief took steps to widen the racial wedge between the Florida gubernatorial candidates by implying an education…
10.30.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…

https://www.facebook.com/NBCNews/videos/2214644422115938/ According to reports, several people are confirmed dead after an active shooter situation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A gunman opened…
10.27.18
Man Gets Light Sentence For Hate Crime After…

A judgment has come down.
10.25.18
Everything To Know About The Explosive Devices Sent…

Alarms sounded.
10.25.18
What? GOP Mayor Bans Black Girls From Town…

Dancing and discrimination?
10.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close