Surprise! D’Angelo Drops New Single, “Unshaken”

D’Angelo hath returned!

The erstwhile R&B singer hasn’t released an official track since 2014’s Black Messiah album but that didn’t stop the Grammy-award winner from appearing on the Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack with a new song titled “Unshaken.”

The track reflects the western theme and tone of the video game with minimal percussion accompanied by piano and bass.

“May I stand unshaken,” the singer croons throughout.

The news of a new D’Angelo song comes in the same vein of Sade appearing on the Wrinkle In Time soundtrack with her first single since 2010’s Solider Of Love in “Flower Of The Universe”. Hear the latest from D below.

