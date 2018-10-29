CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Halloween 2018: Wiz Khalifa Goes Full Ninja Turtle, Nas Channels ‘Friday’ & MORE

The celebrations have already begun.

Leave a comment

Halloween is right around the corner and like us, celebrities get super excited about dressing up and getting into character.

Some of your faves have been celebrating as early as this past weekend, although it isn’t officially Halloween until Wednesday, October 31, of course. From Wiz Khalifa going full Ninja Turtle on us to Tracee Ellis Ross and Marcus Scribner channeling Black-ish Panther (hehe), the costumes have been lit. Kitana is also popular this year, as both EJ Johnson and Teyana Taylor both dressed as the Mortal Kombat character.

See how your faves shut it down below and stay tuned for many more spooky looks to follow over the next few days.

Rita Ora goes in as Post Malone.

EJ Johnson and Dorothy Wang kill it as Kitana and Chun-Li.

View this post on Instagram

Chun li v kitana #finishhim #teamthis

A post shared by EJ Johnson (@ejjohnson_) on

Nas nails the ever so hilarious Pinky from Friday.

View this post on Instagram

I ain’t playing nucca #pinky

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

Halloween 2018: Wiz Khalifa Goes Full Ninja Turtle, Nas Channels ‘Friday’ & MORE was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
In Joke Gone Horribly Wrong, Hillary Clinton Sarcastically…

Was it a joke, or nah? You be the judge.
10.30.18
Michael Avenatti Is Staying Focused On 2020 Despite…

Michael Avenatti is plowing ahead with plans to explore a presidential run.
10.30.18
Sacramento District Attorney Needs Even More Time To…

Stephon Clark was shot 20 times by police on March 18.
10.30.18
Black Pittsburgh Mourns Synagogue Victims Amid Reports Killer…

Pittsburgh Black community came out to support survivors of the synagogue shooting.
10.30.18
Here’s The Black Unicorn Tutorial You Didn’t Know…

Get into this glittery glam and learn how to turn yourself into a unicorn in 5 minutes. This is true…
10.30.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Andrew Gillum’s HBCU…

The divider in chief took steps to widen the racial wedge between the Florida gubernatorial candidates by implying an education…
10.30.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…

https://www.facebook.com/NBCNews/videos/2214644422115938/ According to reports, several people are confirmed dead after an active shooter situation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A gunman opened…
10.27.18
Man Gets Light Sentence For Hate Crime After…

A judgment has come down.
10.25.18
Everything To Know About The Explosive Devices Sent…

Alarms sounded.
10.25.18
What? GOP Mayor Bans Black Girls From Town…

Dancing and discrimination?
10.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close