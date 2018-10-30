The Rewind: One Killer, 2 Padded Locks & A Slaughterhouse

| 10.30.18
The Rewind - Episode 11

Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise are back with a special Halloween edition of Global Grind’s weekly The Rewind series.

First, the fellas get into Netflix’s new series, Haunted, which features real people sitting down with their friends and family to share terrifying yet true stories from their past, recreated through chilling reenactments. Episode two, Slaughterhouse featuring Tara Lynne and Sadie, is one of the fan favorites that has everyone talking. Most people want to know if what happened in the episode is even true. The story is about a serial killer grandfather and his grandchildren living in a house.  While DJ Franchise thoroughly enjoyed the series, Landon is skeptical about the authenticity of episode two. Find out how they rate the new spooky Netflix series. 

Rapper Mick Jenkins has linked up with the legendary Ghostface Killah for a new single titled “Padded Locks”. The track appears on the Chicago rapper’s newly released project, Pieces of a Man, which got its name from the  1971 Gil Scott-Heron classic and comes two years after his debut album, The Healing Component. Once again, DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius are on opposite ends when it comes to this subject. While one of them loves the new song and feels its a solid effort, the other isn’t sold on the track just yet. Was the song too lyrical that it went over everybody’s heads? DJ Franchise thinks so and the discussion gets heated. Find out how our experts rated this week’s release.

To watch the complete episode of this week’s The Rewind, press play on the video above.

