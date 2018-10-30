Meghan McCain didn’t know who she was dealing with. The View host questioned Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams about her stance on gun control and the Spelman and Yale grad swiftly and eloquently shut down the late Sen. McCain’s daughter.

McCain asked Abrams, who is proud to have an F-rating from the NRA, if she was in favor of banning at infamous AR-15 assault rifle in the wake of the synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh. Abrams ably answered the leading question.

“So let’s be clear, I am not anti-gun. My great-grandmother taught me how to shoot when I was growing up in Mississippi,” said Abrams. “I like trap shooting, I like target shooting. I don’t hunt because I mostly eat chicken and that just seems mean.”

That latter portion of her answer elicited laughs, and McCain, who was trying to give the impression that Abrams wants to storm in and take everyone’s guns away, just wasn’t ready.

She added, “However, I know that the most responsible gun owners understand that they have the responsibility for the firearms, and making sure that only responsible people have those firearms. That’s I why I believe in a background check.”

She also got cheers when she said she believed weapons of mass destruction, like the AR-15, should not be in civilian hands.

Watch Abrams’ gathering, and her assertion that she believes in the 2nd amendment, in the clip below.

Vote on November 6.

The View’s Meghan McCain Tried To Come For Stacey Abrams On Gun Laws, Promptly Gathered was originally published on hiphopwired.com

