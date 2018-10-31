CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore Police Officer Charged With Destruction Of Property After Misconduct Acquittal

Courtroom Bench

Source: Jason Doiy / Getty

Baltimore police officer Kevin Battipaglia was cleared earlier in October for assault, but the 33-year-old cop is due back in court. Battipaglia is charged with destruction of property over his alleged eruption Sunday at the Northeast District police station.

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Baltimore Police Officer Charged With Destruction Of Property After Misconduct Acquittal was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

