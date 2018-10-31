Baltimore police officer Kevin Battipaglia was cleared earlier in October for assault, but the 33-year-old cop is due back in court. Battipaglia is charged with destruction of property over his alleged eruption Sunday at the Northeast District police station.
Source: Fox Baltimore
Baltimore Police Officer Charged With Destruction Of Property After Misconduct Acquittal was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com