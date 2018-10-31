CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

130th City-Poly Game Moves To Morgan State This Friday

Leave a comment
Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills

Source: Brett Carlsen / Getty

Baltimore’s City-Poly game will move this Friday to Morgan State for the 130th edition of the oldest high school football rivalry in Maryland.

The game had been played at M&T Bank Stadium over the last 20 years the 1st Sunday in November, but the Ravens have a home game Sunday and the grass field could not recover in one day.

Game will kick off Friday at 6 p.m. at Morgan State University.

M&T Bank Stadium no longer the permanent venue for Turkey Bowl, City-Poly football games.

 

 

“QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

9 photos Launch gallery

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Continue reading Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

130th City-Poly Game Moves To Morgan State This Friday was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Philadelphia Police Officer Reportedly Posts Photo In Blackface

There is a call for the police officer to be fired
11.01.18
Can Oprah Winfrey Help Stacey Abrams Win Georgia?

Oprah is lending her star power to the next possible governor of Georgia.
11.01.18
Arrested! White Woman Who Wrote Racist Note To…

Somehow the perpetrator feels that she’s the victim.
11.01.18
Who Is Danye Jones? Ferguson Activist Says Her…

There has been a series of suspicious deaths connected to the Ferguson protests.
11.01.18
Sister of Self-Hating Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’…

Nina, Treasure Richards' older sibling, claims her mother was also in on the plot to get a free trip to…
10.31.18
HBCU President Testifies In Harvard University’s Affirmative Action…

Prairie View A&M University President Ruth Simmons took the stand on behalf of Harvard University in affirmative action admissions trial.
10.31.18
‘What’s The Delay?’ Kentucky Community Demands Hate Crime…

Kentucky and federal prosecutors still haven't called the racially motivated deadly Kroger shootings a hate crime.
10.31.18
Gillum Claps Back At Trump With HBCU Pride

Trumps remarks could backfire by galvanizing young HBCU graduates.
10.31.18
Expect The GOP To Go Into Overdrive Suppressing…

Republicans, desperate to hold on to power, could rev up their voter suppression efforts.
10.31.18
In Joke Gone Horribly Wrong, Hillary Clinton Sarcastically…

Was it a joke, or nah? You be the judge.
10.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close