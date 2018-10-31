Baltimore’s City-Poly game will move this Friday to Morgan State for the 130th edition of the oldest high school football rivalry in Maryland.

The game had been played at M&T Bank Stadium over the last 20 years the 1st Sunday in November, but the Ravens have a home game Sunday and the grass field could not recover in one day.

Game will kick off Friday at 6 p.m. at Morgan State University.

M&T Bank Stadium no longer the permanent venue for Turkey Bowl, City-Poly football games.

130th City-Poly Game Moves To Morgan State This Friday was originally published on 92q.com