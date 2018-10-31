A white woman by the name of Keysha Holmes, owner of Holmes Hair Salon, is saying she “didn’t never know [blackface] was a thing” after one of her employees put on blackface for a group Michael Jackson-themed party.
The group of salon employees dressed as Michael Jackson throughout his life and career. Not a bad idea. According to photos obtained by WYFF TV, employees dressed up as zombie Thriller Mike and Bad-era Mike, as well as Jackson 5-era Michael. It’s a really cute idea, But, the woman who dressed as young MJ thought she’d really sell the costume by adding a little blackface. Or as Holmes put it to WYFF TV, “She put Covergirl brown makeup on her face.”
From there, things went as they usually do: Holmes, unaware that there was any problem whatsoever with the costume, posted videos of the employee singing in her racist costume, and folks started calling her out on it.
Which leads us to her bizarre interview with WYFF, in which Holmes pleads ignorance about the whole thing. She took down the videos from her social media accounts, but told WYFF TV that she “slept very well last night” despite the outrage over her employee’s costume, before adding that she’ll “never paint a face again.”
“I swear, I never heard of blackface,” she said; despite ex-Today Show host Megyn Kelly, dominating the news cycle last week over claims that blackface “was OK” when she was younger.
When will they learn?
White Woman Claims She’s Never Heard Of ‘Blackface’ After Employee Wears Racist Michael Jackson Costume [Video] was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com