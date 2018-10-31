DL’s GED Section: ‘They Are Clearly Racist’

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 10.31.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Donald Trump openly said that he’s a nationalist, which means white supremacist. He has decided to try and get rid of birthright citizenship and the 14th amendment. This would prevent children of immigrants from being legal citizens and prevent the decedents of slaves from being citizens. He and his followers are “clearly racist,” says DL. The “don’t care about being racist” he adds. They are working to make America as white as possible.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DL’s GED Section: ‘They Are Clearly Racist’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Philadelphia Police Officer Reportedly Posts Photo In Blackface

There is a call for the police officer to be fired
11.01.18
Can Oprah Winfrey Help Stacey Abrams Win Georgia?

Oprah is lending her star power to the next possible governor of Georgia.
11.01.18
Arrested! White Woman Who Wrote Racist Note To…

Somehow the perpetrator feels that she’s the victim.
11.01.18
Who Is Danye Jones? Ferguson Activist Says Her…

There has been a series of suspicious deaths connected to the Ferguson protests.
11.01.18
Sister of Self-Hating Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’…

Nina, Treasure Richards' older sibling, claims her mother was also in on the plot to get a free trip to…
10.31.18
HBCU President Testifies In Harvard University’s Affirmative Action…

Prairie View A&M University President Ruth Simmons took the stand on behalf of Harvard University in affirmative action admissions trial.
10.31.18
‘What’s The Delay?’ Kentucky Community Demands Hate Crime…

Kentucky and federal prosecutors still haven't called the racially motivated deadly Kroger shootings a hate crime.
10.31.18
Gillum Claps Back At Trump With HBCU Pride

Trumps remarks could backfire by galvanizing young HBCU graduates.
10.31.18
Expect The GOP To Go Into Overdrive Suppressing…

Republicans, desperate to hold on to power, could rev up their voter suppression efforts.
10.31.18
In Joke Gone Horribly Wrong, Hillary Clinton Sarcastically…

Was it a joke, or nah? You be the judge.
10.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close