CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

According To Science, If You Eat This Before Bed, You Can Lose Weight

Leave a comment
MEN'S FOOT ON A SCALE

Source: Jose Mosquera / Getty

via MadameNoire.com:

Winter is coming. As the temperature cools outside, we tend to cuddle up in our blankets, sitting in front of the TV, snacking.

Research at Johns Hopkins University found that on average, people can pack on five to seven pounds during colder months. Some of the reasons for the extra weight gain can be attributed to sleeping too much, the heavy calorie count that comes with holiday meals, and the lure of warm comfort foods (pasta!).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But there may be hope for some of us who are looking to lose some weight without much effort. According to a new study published by the British Journal of Nutrition, if you consume cottage cheese before bed, you can lose weight.

Say what?

Yes, if you are a cheesehead, this may be the diet hack for you. Research showed that eating low-calorie foods helps to boost your metabolism and helps to support muscle strength and your overall health, Women’s Health reports.

SEE ALSO: Kandi Burruss Clears Up Rumors About Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Even though we are mostly cautioned against eating before bedtime, apparently the “no food after 9” rule doesn’t apply to food that is rich in protein.

If you snack on two tablespoons of cottage cheese just a half an hour before hitting the Z’s, it could help improve your waistline.

“Until now, we presumed whole foods would act similarly to the data on supplemental protein, but we had no real evidence,” says Professor Michael Ormsbee, from Florida State University.

SEE ALSO: Rappers Who Lost Weight &amp; Look Better Than Ever [PHOTOS]

“This is important because it adds to the body of literature that indicates whole foods work just as well as protein supplementation, and it gives people options for pre-sleep nutrition that go beyond powders and shaker bottles.”

Of course, any of these tips need to be incorporated into an overall healthy diet and exercise routine. But if a couple spoonfuls of cheese could help us in our weight loss goals, bring it on!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

According To Science, If You Eat This Before Bed, You Can Lose Weight was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Philadelphia Police Officer Reportedly Posts Photo In Blackface

There is a call for the police officer to be fired
11.01.18
Can Oprah Winfrey Help Stacey Abrams Win Georgia?

Oprah is lending her star power to the next possible governor of Georgia.
11.01.18
Arrested! White Woman Who Wrote Racist Note To…

Somehow the perpetrator feels that she’s the victim.
11.01.18
Who Is Danye Jones? Ferguson Activist Says Her…

There has been a series of suspicious deaths connected to the Ferguson protests.
11.01.18
Sister of Self-Hating Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’…

Nina, Treasure Richards' older sibling, claims her mother was also in on the plot to get a free trip to…
10.31.18
HBCU President Testifies In Harvard University’s Affirmative Action…

Prairie View A&M University President Ruth Simmons took the stand on behalf of Harvard University in affirmative action admissions trial.
10.31.18
‘What’s The Delay?’ Kentucky Community Demands Hate Crime…

Kentucky and federal prosecutors still haven't called the racially motivated deadly Kroger shootings a hate crime.
10.31.18
Gillum Claps Back At Trump With HBCU Pride

Trumps remarks could backfire by galvanizing young HBCU graduates.
10.31.18
Expect The GOP To Go Into Overdrive Suppressing…

Republicans, desperate to hold on to power, could rev up their voter suppression efforts.
10.31.18
In Joke Gone Horribly Wrong, Hillary Clinton Sarcastically…

Was it a joke, or nah? You be the judge.
10.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close