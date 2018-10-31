CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Pregnant Airport Worker Loses Home In Fight To Avoid Fumes

Leave a comment
Mid section of pregnant woman touching abdomen over white background

(moodboard)

Pregnant mother Symone Ellis was hoping to get away from the toxic fumes that come from airplanes at her job with Global Elite Group, an aviation security firm that staffs New York’s Kennedy Airport.

Instead, Ellis, who is dealing with a high-risk pregnancy, told the New York Daily News her April request to be reassigned and away from airplane exhaust lead to a suspension from her $13.50 an hour job. That caused her to lose her apartment, leading the pregnant Ellis and her six-year-old daughter to rely upon homeless shelters when they weren’t lucky enough to stay with a friend.

The Daily News reports that it took a call to “the city Human Rights Commission to get her back on Global Security’s schedule,” she said.

“We do a lot to make sure the airport … is safe for all the travelers,” Ellis told the Daily News. “I don’t think I should have had to go through all of this just for them to put me back on the schedule.

Ellis is reportedly the second pregnant  airport employee to talk with the Daily News about retaliation after asking not to be exposed to airplane exhaust.

Global Elite told the New York newspaper it couldn’t comment specifically about Ellis claims but said: “Global Elite Group values the health and well being of our team members and their rights and safety will continue to be our top priorities,” Global Elite spokesman Casey Sherman said.

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

5 photos Launch gallery

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Continue reading Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Pregnant Airport Worker Loses Home In Fight To Avoid Fumes was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Philadelphia Police Officer Reportedly Posts Photo In Blackface

There is a call for the police officer to be fired
11.01.18
Can Oprah Winfrey Help Stacey Abrams Win Georgia?

Oprah is lending her star power to the next possible governor of Georgia.
11.01.18
Arrested! White Woman Who Wrote Racist Note To…

Somehow the perpetrator feels that she’s the victim.
11.01.18
Who Is Danye Jones? Ferguson Activist Says Her…

There has been a series of suspicious deaths connected to the Ferguson protests.
11.01.18
Sister of Self-Hating Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’…

Nina, Treasure Richards' older sibling, claims her mother was also in on the plot to get a free trip to…
10.31.18
HBCU President Testifies In Harvard University’s Affirmative Action…

Prairie View A&M University President Ruth Simmons took the stand on behalf of Harvard University in affirmative action admissions trial.
10.31.18
‘What’s The Delay?’ Kentucky Community Demands Hate Crime…

Kentucky and federal prosecutors still haven't called the racially motivated deadly Kroger shootings a hate crime.
10.31.18
Gillum Claps Back At Trump With HBCU Pride

Trumps remarks could backfire by galvanizing young HBCU graduates.
10.31.18
Expect The GOP To Go Into Overdrive Suppressing…

Republicans, desperate to hold on to power, could rev up their voter suppression efforts.
10.31.18
In Joke Gone Horribly Wrong, Hillary Clinton Sarcastically…

Was it a joke, or nah? You be the judge.
10.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close