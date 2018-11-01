In Sunken Place News, Candace Owens is hurt Kanye West put her on blast for using him for political clout. The coonservative took to her personal blog to throw a pity party for herself.

On Tuesday (Oct. 30), Yeezy hit Twitter to announce that he was stepping back from politics because he felt people were using him to send messages he didn’t actually believe in. He specifically called out Owens, saying he didn’t design her Blexit movement’s apparel, but only introduced her to the actual designer.

“I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it,” he tweeted.

Owen’s letter was pure woe is me struggle.

Part of her blgopost, titled “808s and Heartbreak” reads:

If I had to imagine what it would feel like to have a bullet pierce my heart, it would be exactly like the moment I learned Kanye told the world he felt I had used him.

I wouldn’t wish the way I felt last night upon my worst enemy.

I never once said that Kanye designed the t-shirts for BLEXIT. This is a lie that seems to have made its way around the world; a lie I would like to again correct for the record. Kanye was completely right to feel used in that regard and as I have done personally, I would like to publicly apologize to him for any undue stress or pain the effort to correct that rumor has caused him, his business relationships, or his family. He simply never designed them.

Excuse us while we Google the world’s smallest violin.

Also, about her saying she never said Kanye designed the shirt…watch the video below. She specifically said Yeezy designed the clothes. So…receipts.

Conservative Candace Owens Is Hurt Kanye West Said She Used Him, Apologizes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9: