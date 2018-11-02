CLOSE
Get To Know Magic’s New Night Host Nori Nori

What are your 5 favorite songs?

1. Mary J Blige – My Life

2. Lost Boyz – Renee

3. Brandy – Almost Doesn’t Count

4. Mary Mary – Yesterday

5. Bob Marley – One Love

What are your 5 favorite artists?

1. Bob Marley

2. Anthony Hamilton

3. Brandy

4. Usher

5. OutKast

What are your 5 favorite movies?

1. The Color Purple

2. Coming To America

3. Poetic Justice

4. Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

5. Gone Girl

What are your 5 favorite moments in life?

1. Relocating from the South to the East Coast.

2.Traveling Internationally

3. Meeting Oprah and interviewing Common during the TriBeCa Film Festival as red carpet correspondent.

4. Getting my Masters degree in the Administration of Justice and Securities.

5. Joining the Radio One Family

What are your 5 favorite foods?

1. Jamaican Food

2. Soul Food

3. Potatoes (Made Any Type Of Way)

4. Mexican Food

5. Chess Squares (Homemade)

