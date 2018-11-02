CLOSE
Nori's News
Magic 95.9 Officially Welcomes Nori Nori

Source: WWIN-FM / Magic 95.9

“Nori at Night on Magic 95.9 delivers the evening soundtrack you’ve been wanting to hear. The ‘Night Cap’ is the perfect R&B mix for kicking back after a long day. Stay connected to community resources and highlights with #MagicMonday and #AroundTheWayInBmore features. She stimulates your mind with the “Question of the Night” and of course she’s got tickets to the latest events and concerts. Plus, she opens up the line for love Dedications. Listeners call in and show love to that special person in your life. Listen to Nori at Night weeknights from 7pm-11pm and she has you covered Saturday’s 3pm-7pm on Magic 95.9. “

#NoriAtNight

Be sure to tune in and tell a friend!

Click Here To Get To Know Magic’s New Night Host Nori Nori

