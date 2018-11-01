CLOSE
Charm City
Councilman Want Permits For Gas Stations To Stay Open After Midnight

Baltimore City Councilman Bill Henry wants gas stations to be required to have permits to operate after 12 am.

The Councilman introduced the plan Monday to help curb crime. Henry says some business owners are turning a blind eye on crime and disorder. He also says police say they are struggling to apply existing licensing laws to gas stations, which currently are partially exempt from the permit requirement.

City officials have pointed to convenience, liquor and gas stores as sources of trouble.

Let’s see how far this crazy idea goes!

 

 

