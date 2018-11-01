CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

N.C. Mother Charged With Drowning Death Of Her Toddler During Hurricane Florence

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

On Sept. 16, Dazia Lee of Charlotte lost her son, Kaiden, during Hurricane Florence when floodwaters rushed her car.

On Oct. 29, she was charged with involuntary manslaughter, and driving on a closed or unopened highway in the toddler’s death.

The Washington Post reports Lee thought the storm was over,and strapped 1-year-old Kaiden Lee-Welch into his car seat and headed toward her grandmother’s house. She told The Post that she saw cars emerging from a road that had barricades along the sides and thought it was safe. But after she drove past the barricades, her car was hit by a rush of water, and when she tried to escape, she lost her grip on little Kaiden. His body was found the next day.

“The evidence would support the filing of charges,” said Tony Underwood, chief communications officer for the sheriff’s office. Referring to a news conference at the New Salem Volunteer Fire Department the day Kaiden was found, he told The Post, “The facts were pretty well laid out based on that.”

At that conference, Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said barricades had been put up on the road. “Whether someone else moved those barricades and she drove around ’em, I can’t say,” he said.

“This mama has suffered tragically,” Cathey said. “She lost a child. That’s all you can say. But let me say this: These were dangerous times. Driving through water where the roads are closed is dangerous for anybody.”

The Post reports, Lee was served with a summons to appear in court Nov. 20 and the manslaughter charge carries a 13- to 16-month sentence.

To Corine Mack, president of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg branch of the NAACP, the decision to charge Lee stems from racism.

“She was attempting to get her child out of the car, not to have her child die, and to charge her on top of the fact that she is in mourning for the rest of her life, that represents implicit bias, insensitivity, and even racism,” Mack told the Post.

Mack also pointed out that two sheriff’s deputies have not been charged in the drowning deaths of two mental health patients in their care during the storm.

It is unclear what sort of legal representation Ms. Lee has.

Famous Folks From North Carolina

17 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks From North Carolina

Continue reading Famous Folks From North Carolina

Famous Folks From North Carolina

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

N.C. Mother Charged With Drowning Death Of Her Toddler During Hurricane Florence was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sistas Supporting Sistas! Oprah Stumps For Stacey Abrams…

Next to Former President Obama, the Democratic candidate for the Governor of Georgia is the second politician the media mogul…
11.02.18
Trump’s Racist Ad Aims For The Willie Horton…

Trump's racist political ad is reminiscent of the Republicans’ infamous 1988 Willie Horton spot.
11.02.18
On The Run! White Woman Wanted After Racist…

The 51-year-old is a wanted woman.
11.02.18
Vote Suppressor Brian Kemp Runs Away From Second…

Brian Kemp withdrew from his second debate against Stacey Abrams.
11.02.18
Candace Owens Publicly Apologizes To Kanye West With…

The newest queen of the sunken place speaks out.
11.01.18
Philadelphia Police Officer Reportedly Posts Photo In Blackface

There is a call for the police officer to be fired
11.01.18
Can Oprah Winfrey Help Stacey Abrams Win Georgia?

Oprah is lending her star power to the next possible governor of Georgia.
11.01.18
Arrested! White Woman Who Wrote Racist Note To…

Somehow the perpetrator feels that she’s the victim.
11.01.18
Who Is Danye Jones? Ferguson Activist Says Her…

There has been a series of suspicious deaths connected to the Ferguson protests.
11.01.18
Sister of Self-Hating Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’…

Nina, Treasure Richards' older sibling, claims her mother was also in on the plot to get a free trip to…
10.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close